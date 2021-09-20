Advertisement

Sunday Evening Work Week Forecast

By Jenny Brown
Published: Sep. 19, 2021 at 7:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - For the rest of our Sunday evening we will have a few lingering showers and storms, otherwise skies will remain mostly cloudy with lows tonight falling into the mid to lower 70s.

We have had this soggy stretch of unsettled weather thanks to an abundance of moisture that has been in place over the region. Because of this flow of moisture from the Gulf, we will have an unsettled pattern through the middle of the upcoming week. Monday through Wednesday we will have a 50-60% coverage of showers and storms with highs in the mid to lower 80s.

The fall equinox is Wednesday, and on perfect timing, it will begin to feel like fall too! A cold front will move through the region Wednesday which will allow drier and cooler air to make it’s way in for the second half of this week into next weekend. The sunshine will return, we will have daytime highs in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees, and overnight lows will be a bit cooler falling into the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Bottom line... keep the rain gear around just a few days longer because the sunshine will be returning soon!

As for the tropics, there are a few areas to watch out there (Tropical Storm Peter, Tropical Storm Rose, a new disturbance coming off of the west coast of Africa, and a wave in the northern Atlantic). At this time, none of these systems are of any threat to the U.S. or our area and are expected to stay out to sea. There are 72 days left in the 2021 hurricane season.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

BCSO searching for 9 year old swimmer last seen in the Gulf.
BCSO recovers two swimmers in the Gulf
Fatal motorcycle accident in Jackson County.
Fatal motorcycle accident in Jackson County
New information has been released by Florida Highway Patrol, on a fatal crash that took place...
New information on fatal Bay County crash
Increasing homeless population in Panama City.
Increasing homeless population in Panama City
Police video from Moab, Utah, shows 22-year-old Gabby Petito argued with her boyfriend Brian...
Agents search in Wyoming for Gabby Petito, in Florida for boyfriend

Latest News

Unsettled weather sticks around the remainder of this weekend through midweek! The sunshine...
Weekend Forecast
Friday Forecast
Friday Forecast
Rain chances will remain high through the weekend.
Thursday Evening Forecast
Rain chances will remain high through the weekend.
Thursday Evening Forecast