Arnold Swimmer is this Week’s Student Athlete of the Week

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Arnold senior, Colin McEliece, has been making his impact on the Arnold Swim team his entire high school career, but when he’s out of the pool, he is no fish out of water. A dedicated member of the Arnold Jazz Band and a founder of his own personal band, Colin also manages to keep up a 4.6 GPA.

“If I have free time, I’m just doing my homework. Any chance that I get, I’m doing my homework trying to stay on top of things because it’s really easy to get behind.” Arnold High School isn’t the only place Colin gets academics done. He is also enrolled in dual credit classes at Gulf Coast. “I’m in CALC III, University Physics I, and Survey of General Chemistry.” Classes he gets done in the morning before even heading to high school, but Colin isn’t taking these classes because he was required or told to. He takes them on his own account. “I wanted to get ahead in school. I wanted to get ahead in my degree that I want to go into because I want to do aerospace engineering in college, so if you want to do engineering in college. It’s good to have a strong math and science base.”

Colin’s coach is Jennifer Mogran. “We are so blessed to kind of have this collection of kids that are smart and excel in the pool, but even amongst a really, kind of, refined group, he’s doing really, really well.” Coach Morgan adds she’s impressed with Colin’s ability to balance the aspects of his life. “He’s had to navigate the pressure of showing early promise and then living up to that promise. Those are a lot of things that grown ups struggle with, so part of what I’m so excited about is that he’s going to be able to draw on those things in the future, and so it’s a future that is his to chart.”

The Student Athlete of the Week is sponsored by Walborsky, Bradley and Fleming.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.