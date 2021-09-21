Advertisement

Dirt road stabilization continues in Bay County

Bay County working to stabilize local dirt roads.
Bay County working to stabilize local dirt roads.(Bay Economic Development Alliance)
By Sam Martello
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 5:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Dirt roads around Bay County are continuing to see improvement as money rolls in to pave them.

Nehi Road in north Panama City is the next project on the county’s list.

The funds coming from a Florida Department of Transportation grant and half-cent surtax money.

The $2.2 million stabilization project will pave the 2.2-mile road.

For a list of projects being funded by the surtax, you can click here.

