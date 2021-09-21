The Early Learning Coalition of Northwest Florida has a new program

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s coming up on the three-year anniversary of Hurricane Michael and many families in our community are still on the road to recovery.

It’s an especially bumpy ride for those with small children. But, The Early Learning Coalition of Northwest Florida is dedicated to helping in any way it can. Executive Director Suzan Gage joined us in-studio to tell us all about Operation Kaleidoscope.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.