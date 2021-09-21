Advertisement

The Front Beach Road Offshore Outfall project sparks controversey

Extensive research done by the city shows the offshore outfalls at the Calypso Towers and...
Extensive research done by the city shows the offshore outfalls at the Calypso Towers and Lullwater are an efficient alternative for the final destination of stormwater.(WJHG)
By Dani Travis
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 10:39 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Some might call them eyesores and some might call them useful. The offshore outfalls at the Calypso Towers and Lullwater have stirred up more than just stormwater recently.

“For me to come here and pay the money I pay for this condo to see this is terrible,” Tourist Andrew Norris said.

Extensive research done by the city shows the offshore outfalls at the Calypso Towers and Lullwater are an efficient alternative for the final destination of stormwater.

“It’s got to go somewhere. There’s more water out there than there is over here and I don’t see a problem with that,” Tourist Brad Laster said.

But a new project by the city to reroute the two Front Beach Road outfalls and make them one is a problem some locals are protesting.

“We would like the city to stop any idea of digging trenches into the Gulf of Mexico,” Local protestor Burnie Thompson said.

“We do not want stormwater going into our Gulf waters,” Local protestor Sandi Archer said.

Trenches that city officials said will run approximately 1,500 feet into the Gulf.

“We believe it is going to create a dead zone and negatively affect the fish and the turtles in the area,” said Thompson.

City officials said the term “dead zone” has no relation to the Gulf ecosystem, but refers to harmful bacteria that will be naturally killed by the saltwater.

“That is no. It will ruin our waters,” Archer said.

One benefit of the new offshore outfall is said to enhance the protection of marine species such as turtle nesting.

“Oh it would be better because of the volume of water that it’s deluding it,” said Norris.

Other benefits include improved water quality in the Gulf, decreased beach erosion, and more aesthetically pleasing beaches.

“It’s just clean water that’s running off the street and there’s more place out there for it than there is on the shore,” said Laster.

A shore that locals and tourists alike want to keep as beautiful as possible.

Those against the outfalls say they’ll be outside of city hall every Tuesday and Thursday night from 5 to 7 P.M. weekly.

Beach city officials tell us they will not be doing interviews about the outfall project at this time. But they do tell us this project is being funded by a 21-million-dollar Community Development Block Grant and a Disaster Recovery Grant to bring the first offshore outfall to the Gulf of Mexico. They expect all studies and designs to be completed and reviewed by the end of 2022.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

BCSO searching for 9 year old swimmer last seen in the Gulf.
BCSO recovers two swimmers in the Gulf
Fatal motorcycle accident in Jackson County.
Fatal motorcycle accident in Jackson County
Clips from bodycam footage gathered by the Moab Police Department show moments of an...
Officials: Body found in Wyoming believed to be Gabby Petito
This year’s theme is “The Walking Dead,” and this spooky season, the display is built with...
Panama City Halloween display built with Hurricane Michael debris
Black Lab Beauty and best friend
Black Lab Beauty Roberts saves her duck pals from an eight foot alligator

Latest News

The mandate to start testing e-scooters in pilot programs comes with concerns especially in...
Walton County to start pilot program for e-scooters by end of year
Andrae Williams carries on his "brother's" number and memory
Blountstown football player honors his lost teammate
Neighborhood flooded in Washington County.
Residents concerned about flooding in Washington County
The Early Learning Coalition of Northwest Florida is using $7.47 million in grant money to...
The Early Learning Coalition of Northwest Florida is helping toddlers get the education they deserve