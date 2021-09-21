The Front Beach Road Offshore Outfall project sparks controversey

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Some might call them eyesores and some might call them useful. The offshore outfalls at the Calypso Towers and Lullwater have stirred up more than just stormwater recently.

“For me to come here and pay the money I pay for this condo to see this is terrible,” Tourist Andrew Norris said.

Extensive research done by the city shows the offshore outfalls at the Calypso Towers and Lullwater are an efficient alternative for the final destination of stormwater.

“It’s got to go somewhere. There’s more water out there than there is over here and I don’t see a problem with that,” Tourist Brad Laster said.

But a new project by the city to reroute the two Front Beach Road outfalls and make them one is a problem some locals are protesting.

“We would like the city to stop any idea of digging trenches into the Gulf of Mexico,” Local protestor Burnie Thompson said.

“We do not want stormwater going into our Gulf waters,” Local protestor Sandi Archer said.

Trenches that city officials said will run approximately 1,500 feet into the Gulf.

“We believe it is going to create a dead zone and negatively affect the fish and the turtles in the area,” said Thompson.

City officials said the term “dead zone” has no relation to the Gulf ecosystem, but refers to harmful bacteria that will be naturally killed by the saltwater.

“That is no. It will ruin our waters,” Archer said.

One benefit of the new offshore outfall is said to enhance the protection of marine species such as turtle nesting.

“Oh it would be better because of the volume of water that it’s deluding it,” said Norris.

Other benefits include improved water quality in the Gulf, decreased beach erosion, and more aesthetically pleasing beaches.

“It’s just clean water that’s running off the street and there’s more place out there for it than there is on the shore,” said Laster.

A shore that locals and tourists alike want to keep as beautiful as possible.

Those against the outfalls say they’ll be outside of city hall every Tuesday and Thursday night from 5 to 7 P.M. weekly.

Beach city officials tell us they will not be doing interviews about the outfall project at this time. But they do tell us this project is being funded by a 21-million-dollar Community Development Block Grant and a Disaster Recovery Grant to bring the first offshore outfall to the Gulf of Mexico. They expect all studies and designs to be completed and reviewed by the end of 2022.

