Funding approved to merge Bay County courthouses

Two Bay County courthouses will merge together.
Two Bay County courthouses will merge together.(WJHG/WECP)
By Sam Martello
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 5:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Funding to merge the Bay County Courthouse and Juvenile Justice Courthouse was approved Tuesday morning.

The board approved a $15-million loan that will be paid back over a 20-year period.

The county can help pay back the debt by selling the empty Juvenile Courthouse.

Officials hope merging the two courts will lessen confusion from the community.

“Relocate and basically centralize all of our courts on to one campus,” Bay County Commissioner Robert Carroll said. “It makes it easier on the judges, the bailiffs, the public, so there’s not confusion on what courthouse you’re supposed to be at. We came up with a consolidated plan and we’re going to move forward with it.”

There is no time frame on when this project will begin. Officials hope to start as soon as possible.

