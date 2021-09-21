Advertisement

Hands on programs at Haney Technical Center still accepting applications

By Sam Martello
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 5:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Programs that are usually full at this point in the school year still have some openings at Haney Technical Center.

Those programs include Welding, HVAC, Auto Collision, and Office/Medical Administration. School officials say there are openings because students are getting hired and going right to work.

Classes start October 12th. You can visit www.haney.edu for more information or for an application.

To hear from HVAC educators at Haney Tech, or for more information on open programs, you can watch Sam’s full interview above.

