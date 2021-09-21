Holmes coming off win over Sneads, sets its sights on Thursday game

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Holmes football team is coming off a huge win this past Friday, but having to put that behind them quickly as it has to get ready for a Thursday night game at Jay! The Blue Devils, who spent the weekend no doubt, celebrating this big victory over previously undefeated Sneads. The Devils taking advantage of several takeaways, and putting up a lot of offense on the way to a 34-13 win over the Pirates. That leaving both these teams with 3-1 marks. Coach Jeff Lee and his guys feeling like they made a point to a lot of folks with this win, he told me this afternoon he’s not sure anyone at all, outside that Holmes locker room gave the Devils much of a chance in that game against Sneads!

“But I knew what our guys were capable of, and this team knew what it was capable of doing.” coach Lee told me via Zoom Monday. “You know we circle some dates on the calander every year and this was one of them. They went out to show the game before that against Freeport was not what our goal was this year. And so last week’s practice was unbelievable. They were ready from the beginning. And I just sensed a little different attitude. And all day today during school has been the same feeling, just a tremendous...it’s a different feeling.”

Again the time for celebrating that win, Lee says, is passed, and now they’re focusing on a Thursday night game at Jay. Coach says a shortage of officials causing Jay to request a Thursday or Saturday game, he says he chose the former. Jay will go into that game 0-4, but this is not a game coach Lee is about to let his guys take for granted.

“You’ve got to guard against what’s called a trap game.” says coach Lee. “So hopefully our guys are old enough, and that’s the sign of a good football team, and a mature team. To be able to come back on a short week, have a great win, the previous one, but now let’s put it together. And let’s continue to get ready. Don’t let that be just one shining moment, last Friday night, we hope. But I feel confident in this bunch. They’re a mature football team. Just a little different vibe about ‘em.”

That game Thursday night at Jay set for 7 o’clock.

