Local Ascension Sacred Heart hospitals continue to see decline in COVID patients
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 2:51 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Ascension Sacred Heart hospitals in Panama City, Miramar Beach, and Port St. Joe continue to see COVID-19 hospitalization numbers drop.
Here’s a look at the latest numbers from the three Ascension hospitals as of Sept. 21:
- There are a total of 58 COVID-19 patients in the three local Ascension Sacred Heart hospitals. There were 73 patients the previous week.
- The most COVID-positive patients admitted into the three hospitals during the most recent surge were 154 on Aug. 19.
- On July 4, before the recent surge began, there were six patients hospitalized.
- 94 percent of the people hospitalized with COVID-19 in all of the Ascension Sacred Heart hospitals in Northwest Florida are not vaccinated.
- 54 percent of all COVID patients at Ascension Sacred Heart, including the Emergency Department, are under the age of 50.
- All three local Ascension hospitals offer REGEN-COV infusions. To date, 735 infusions have been administered to patients.
Ascension Sacred Heart officials stress the importance of getting vaccinated. Officials believe the approved COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective.
