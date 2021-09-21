Advertisement

Local Ascension Sacred Heart hospitals continue to see decline in COVID patients

COVID-19 case numbers as of Sept. 21 at Ascension Sacred Heart hospitals.
COVID-19 case numbers as of Sept. 21 at Ascension Sacred Heart hospitals.
By Nikki Sheaks
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 2:51 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Ascension Sacred Heart hospitals in Panama City, Miramar Beach, and Port St. Joe continue to see COVID-19 hospitalization numbers drop.

Here’s a look at the latest numbers from the three Ascension hospitals as of Sept. 21:

  • There are a total of 58 COVID-19 patients in the three local Ascension Sacred Heart hospitals. There were 73 patients the previous week.
  • The most COVID-positive patients admitted into the three hospitals during the most recent surge were 154 on Aug. 19.
  • On July 4, before the recent surge began, there were six patients hospitalized.
  • 94 percent of the people hospitalized with COVID-19 in all of the Ascension Sacred Heart hospitals in Northwest Florida are not vaccinated.
  • 54 percent of all COVID patients at Ascension Sacred Heart, including the Emergency Department, are under the age of 50.
  • All three local Ascension hospitals offer REGEN-COV infusions. To date, 735 infusions have been administered to patients.

Ascension Sacred Heart officials stress the importance of getting vaccinated. Officials believe the approved COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective.

