Local Ascension Sacred Heart hospitals continue to see decline in COVID patients

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Ascension Sacred Heart hospitals in Panama City, Miramar Beach, and Port St. Joe continue to see COVID-19 hospitalization numbers drop.

Here’s a look at the latest numbers from the three Ascension hospitals as of Sept. 21:

There are a total of 58 COVID-19 patients in the three local Ascension Sacred Heart hospitals. There were 73 patients the previous week.

The most COVID-positive patients admitted into the three hospitals during the most recent surge were 154 on Aug. 19.

On July 4, before the recent surge began, there were six patients hospitalized.

94 percent of the people hospitalized with COVID-19 in all of the Ascension Sacred Heart hospitals in Northwest Florida are not vaccinated.

54 percent of all COVID patients at Ascension Sacred Heart, including the Emergency Department, are under the age of 50.

All three local Ascension hospitals offer REGEN-COV infusions. To date, 735 infusions have been administered to patients.

Ascension Sacred Heart officials stress the importance of getting vaccinated. Officials believe the approved COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective.

