Monday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - We have two more days with a chance of rain before a cold front brings our first taste of fall later this week. For tonight lows will fall into the low to mid 70s. Rain chances will be 20-30%. On Tuesday we will see partly cloudy skies with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Rain chances will be 40-60%. The rain chances will remain on Wednesday. By Thursday the drier, less humid air arrives. Lows will drop into the 50s/60s with highs near 80 through the weekend. No additional rain is expected Thursday through early next week.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.