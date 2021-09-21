Advertisement

Monday Evening Forecast

Two more days with rain in the panhandle
By Chris Smith
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 7:08 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - We have two more days with a chance of rain before a cold front brings our first taste of fall later this week. For tonight lows will fall into the low to mid 70s. Rain chances will be 20-30%. On Tuesday we will see partly cloudy skies with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Rain chances will be 40-60%. The rain chances will remain on Wednesday. By Thursday the drier, less humid air arrives. Lows will drop into the 50s/60s with highs near 80 through the weekend. No additional rain is expected Thursday through early next week.

