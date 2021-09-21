Advertisement

New surgeon general

Joseph Ladapo, a UCLA medical school professor, has been selected as Florida’s new surgeon...
By Mike Vasilinda
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 4:26 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CAPITOL NEWS SERVICE) - Florida has a new Surgeon General. Governor Ron DeSantis today named Dr. Joseph A. Ladapo, MD, Ph.D. to be the state’s top health officer.

Dr. Joseph Ladapo is a physician and health policy researcher at UCLA. His MD and PhD are both from Harvard.

“Joe has had a remarkable academic and medical career. He was also a great athlete in college” says the Governor as a way of introduction.

The doctor says he rejects fear over positive approaches to fighting diseases. He acknowledges some do fear Covid vaccines and calls them one tool to fight a virus.

“Vaccination is not the only way, so we support measures for good health. That’s vaccination, losing weight. It’s exercising more” responded Ladapo, when asked by a reporter.

It is also clear he won’t be recommending any lockdowns to the Governor.

“After lockdowns, overall mortality increased. Lockdowns are bad. Lots of reasons why that’s just one really good one.”

The Governor continues to attack the Biden Administration over its limiting of antibody shipments to the state of Florida. He says there is no shortage, so there should be no change in supply.

The Governor was quick to point out that hospitalizations are falling quickly.

“The census was down eight percent today, on a Tuesday, which is usually an increase because of the way they do discharges,” says DeSantis.

He reiterated his vow to fight to get the antibody treatments that Florida needs.

“To be so obsessed to kneecap Florida any way you can that you would take away life-saving treatments” decried the Governor.

The Governor and Surgeon General today described schools imposing mask mandates as rogues. He also said sending healthy kids home because they might have been exposed in school deprives them of valuable learning time.

Dr. Ladapo will be under contract with the University of Florida. The contract is limited to two years.

