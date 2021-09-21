UPDATE: ‘Nothing of note’ found after report of possible Brian Laundrie sighting

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - UPDATE 09/21/2021 12 p.m.:

Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Deputies say they have searched the Baker area where a possible sighting of Brian Laundrie was reported and nothing was found.

Deputies say they received a report of a man who looked similar to Laundrie on a trail camera in woods near Baker. Laundrie is wanted for questioning in connection with the death of Gabby Petito, 22, according to the Associated Press.

The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook page had been updated with the latest on the search. Deputies say the extensive search in the area is wrapping up and included nearby farmlands. They say, “No one - and nothing - of note was located.”

Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Deputies are checking out a report of a possible sighting of Brian Laundrie in the Baker area.

Laundrie is wanted for questioning in connection with the death of Gabby Petito, 22, according to the Associated Press. Law enforcement in North Port, Florida, is currently searching Carlton Reserve, a Florida nature preserve, for Laundrie.

Monday, there were also reports Laundrie may have been seen in Mobile, Alabama.

Tuesday, the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office shared a Facebook post of a trail camera that caught a man walking through the woods in Baker.

Deputies say they are actively checking the report out, and there is no confirmation this photo is of Laundrie. They say they will “keep everyone in the loop if and when there is something to report.”

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.