Residents concerned about flooding in Washington County

CHIPLEY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -If you drive down Radcliff Road in Washington County you’ll quickly realize the roadway is flooded.

Take a look at this flooding in Washington County off Radcliff Circle. I just spoke with a homeowner who said when they purchased the house they were informed it wasn’t a flood zone. They just got flood insurance a few weeks ago. @WJHG_TV pic.twitter.com/K4gmRvCAiS — Allison Baker (@AllisonB_News) September 20, 2021

Jennifer Stedman purchased her home on Radcliff in 2009 and she said at the time there was not a history of the land flooding that she could find.

Now almost three years after Hurricane Michael Stedman said things have changed. Her driveway is now underwater and her husband has built up their land to try and prevent floodwaters from seeping in.

“This should not have happened,” Stedman said. “But I mean the loss of trees and the groundwater, it does not have anywhere to go. That is what the key problem is.”

When Stedman originally bought the property she did not purchase flood insurance. But with feet of water sitting next to her front yard she decided to invest in it.

“It doesn’t kick in till Wednesday and then there are restrictions so we are not quite sure what is going to happen,” Stedman said. “If we get another tropical storm we are totally just screwed.”

So far in September, the total rainfall has accumulated to 6.68 inches in Washington County and it seems like rain comes every day.

“Every little bit of rain that we get just keeps filling up there is just nowhere for the water to go,” Stedman said.

Residents down the road on Shenandoah Blvd. said that they have had their roads flooded since August 20. Also, One homeowner said that two of her neighbors have already moved out.

Washington County Administrator Jeff Massey said the flooding is due to the high water tables.

“This started a couple of years after Michael and we had to address it then,” Massey said. " Now it has raised its head again. So what is happening is you have historic levels of our water tables underneath the ground. They are very high. When that happens in those low areas it starts populating low areas from water from the ground. When you combine that with the excessive rainfall that we have had the water cannot go back into the ground. It spreads out to the low areas. You are going to have some areas affected some areas not but that is what is naturally occurring.”

Massey said that county officials are doing what they can for residents.

“Our public works staff is down there evaluating the roads,” Massey said. “We will build them up so people can get in and out but we cannot do that in every instance. We are just at the mercy of groundwater and the rain.”

There is a voluntary buyout program in place for some of those living in these heavily flooded areas.

“We thought that it would be valued to help people buy out their houses that are in these areas because they deal with it more than once.”

Residents who are dealing with their homes flooding are now just left wondering if things will ever go back to normal.

