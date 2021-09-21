Advertisement

Seventeen Jackson County students make perfect score on FSA

The students who made perfect scores ranged from thrid to eleventh graders and the various subjects ranged from math to history.(WJHG/WECP)
By Ramsey Romero
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 7:07 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Through all of the struggles students have had to face due to COVID-19, one might expect their learning to be impacted negatively. However, more than a dozen students in Jackson County not only kept up with their grades, they excelled.

”I feel like our students, teachers and families came together and are holding our own,” Director of Student Services for Jackson County School Board Laura Kent said. “We maybe didn’t score as high in every area, but we have a lot to be proud of.”

Seventeen students across Jackson County earned the highest possible marks for one of their individual state exams, and it wasn’t just one school with students who scored perfectly. Schools all throughout the county, from Graceville to Sneads, had students with perfect scores. The students ranged from third graders to eleventh graders, and they all had different ways of preparing for the test.

“I tried my best and didn’t rush,” now fourth-grader Raegan Howell said.

“I didn’t even know I had to take it, but I’ve had history classes all my life throughout school so I was pretty prepared,” Marianna High School Senior Caroline Brunner said.

Sneads High School Senior Ethan Hatcher added, “I just woke up early that morning, I had a good breakfast, and I just went in there, sat down and did my best.”

Regardless of how the students prepared, the Jackson County School Board Officials say they are proud of all of the students and can’t wait to see what this year brings.

“I think that face-to-face instruction is the foundation and we can only get better when we have more contact,” Kent said.

The students were honored for their achievements at the most recent Jackson County School Board meeting and were given a certificate of achievement.

The Jackson County students with perfect scores on their respective FSA exams are as follows:

Caroline Brunner, Jackson Bethea, Samuel Bethea, Ivan Chorak, Ethan Hatcher, Kyleigh Chancey, Raegan Howell, Kody Santiago, Baylor Barber, John Green, Gracelynn Hagans, Landon Pumphrey, Adam Monk, Jaren Jeter, Jayce Jeter, Furquaan Abdulghani and Anna Johnson.

