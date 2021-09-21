Tuesday Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Tuesday morning everyone!

It’s a relatively quiet start on satellite and radar with mainly clear skies across the Panhandle. We are watching for a few stray showers to develop out of the warm waters of the Gulf and move onto the coast this morning. They’d be very small in nature, but if you fall right underneath it, you may see some briefly heavy rain. These small spotty showers will be few and far between on the coast, but around until lunch. We’ll see them head inland into the afternoon.

Otherwise, we’re once again quite sultry out the door this morning and that moisture is leading toward some foggy spots, especially inland for the morning drive. The fog will lift out through the morning to partly sunny skies.

Outside of a scattered rain chance from the coast in the morning to inland in the afternoon, we’ll be partly to mostly sunny. That will lead toward highs pushing the mid to upper 80s and feels like temperatures in the low to mid 90s for a toasty day. The good news is relief is not far away!

A cold front will push down into the Southeast on Wednesday. We’ll see a chance for some afternoon storms as it moves by. It’ll pass through Wednesday night and a wonderful less humid and cool start awaits us for Thursday morning!

Temperatures by Thursday morning and for the rest of the week dip down into the 50s in the mornings inland to near 60 on the coast. Highs under sunny skies for Thursday and Friday top out near 80 and feel less humid.

We’re in for a treat!

Bottom Line...

For today, partly to mostly sunny skies with a few scattered showers around the coast in the morning, inland in the afternoon. Highs today top out in the mid to upper 80s with feels like temperatures reaching the low to mid 90s. Your 7 Day Forecast has another hot and humid day with scattered storms on Wednesday as a cold front moves through leaving us fall-like for the rest of the week.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.