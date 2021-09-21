Walton County to start pilot program for e-scooters by end of year

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Until the end of September, e-scooters are banned in Walton County.

A moratorium keeping electric scooters off the roads has been in place for a while, but the state has cleared the way to allow pilot programs throughout Florida, putting e-scooters on the road sooner than later.

“This is an issue that each county should be able to decide. But yet the state has mandated that we allow these scooters,” Walton County Commissioner Tony Anderson said.

The mandate to start testing e-scooters in pilot programs comes with concerns especially in South Walton County that is often very crowded.

“There are going to be a lot of unintended consequences that go with this scooter ordinance and I am very concerned about it,” Anderson said.

Between the people, bikes, cars, and golf carts, Anderson says the county does not need another motorized vehicle on the roads.

His main concern is the safety of both visitors and residents.

“Another vehicle on the road without a lot of protection. I think they are putting Walton County citizens and tourists in a very dangerous situation,” Anderson said.

He says once the pilot program ends, some of the restrictions for the e-scooters will also come to an end.

“Once the pilot program is over, they are pretty much going to be able to go anywhere they want, and there won’t be a whole lot we can do about it and there is going to be accidents,” Anderson said.

Jason Medina, owner of Pedego Electric Bikes in Santa Rosa Beach, says one of his biggest concerns with the e-scooters is how the current infrastructure can handle them.

“If you go back to the fact that our infrastructure is already overloaded, our bike paths are super packed I feel like there are going to be some issues and I am hoping for the best,” Medina said.

Anderson says there is never going to be enough room for these e-scooters, but with pilot programs paving the way, they’ll have to find a way to share the road.

