City of Panama City looks to improve downtown area

By Tony Reese
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 10:38 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - In Downtown Panama City, residents can soon expect to see some major changes to Harrison Avenue.

Community members gathered Tuesday night for a streetscape project meeting in city hall.

Throughout the meeting, local merchants spoke with city officials over what will soon become Harrison Avenue streetscape phase one.

According to officials, phase one will bring a replacement, renovation, or repair to the current stormwater and waste systems from Government Street all the way to Fourth Street.

”The tree-lined roadway with a unique way of dealing with stormwater, so it has the soil cells so that the water goes into the cells. It percolates through the soil, the trees will absorb much of the water. But for the clean water that comes out of the bottom, it will be a cleaner discharge of water into the bay,” Mark McQueen, Panama City city manager, said.

McQueen says the city also plans to include a plaza with a historic clocktower at Fourth Street and Harrison Avenue.

One local business owner says he feels this renovation will benefit the community.

”Community, the community is what really drives people downtown. And feeling like you’re a part of it. And you are invested in it and it is your city. That is extremely powerful, and I think people are longing for more of a connection to their city and shopping experiences that aren’t online. Those aren’t big bucks, that has a very organic and beautiful and soulful feel to it,” Nate Taylor, C & G Sporting Goods operating partner, said.

City officials say they will also look to add bicycle lanes at Beach Drive, increased lighting, signage, and hardscaping.

