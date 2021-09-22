Dog Beach rules not being followed leads to more citations

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s always a paw-some day when you get to bring your dogs to the sand in Panama City Beach.

“We could fly here for $130 roundtrip and we drive eight hours just to be able to bring the dogs,” tourist Caitlin Beatty said.

But Beach officials want you to know that’s the only beach where dogs are allowed. It’s at the Dog Beach to the west of City Pier.

“It’s about 500 feet of beach. That area is a great amenity to have,” Beach Code Enforcement Manager James Tindle said.

A great amenity that city officials say people seem to ignore. Tindle said they’ve given 114 citations since January.

“Basically the citations were people that were outside of the designated areas which are our dog-friendly beaches,” said Tindle.

Tindle said that number is up this year because they’ve stepped up their enforcement. These citations range from $50 to $100. Outside of the designated dog beach, officials said dogs can cause a disturbance to others.

“Strange dogs can be a danger or a phobic to some of the other people that are out there on the beach,” Vice Mayor Geoff McConnel said.

City officials said they easily get a dozen complaints a month of dogs on other beaches.

Now, they want to remind people of the rules. Code Enforcement hands out pamphlets to educate the public on the Dog Beach rules. Some of these rules include all dogs must be on a leash, owners must pick up after their dogs, and a limit of three dogs per person.

“And people see people out on the beach with dogs, we want to make sure people understand it’s relegated to a very small area,” said McConnell.

But some would say this small area isn’t enough room for their four-legged friends.

“I’ve come down here when there’s 20 or 30 dogs and it gets a little hectic sometimes. There should be a lot more dog beaches,” Beatty said.

“It’d be nice if they had beaches, little dog parks along the way. It’d be great,” tourist Anna Smith said.

The city council has not had any conversations to bring more dog beaches in.

“There’s been lots of discussion in the area about more dog beaches recently, but we have not had those discussions,” said McConnell.

But they said there will be more signage on dog beach rules going up soon.

