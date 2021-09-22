Dunkin Donuts presenting USO with $35,000 check

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Dunkin’s famous slogan is America Runs on Dunkin. Now the donut and coffee franchise is running with the idea to give back to our community.

In honor of National Gratitude Day, Dunkin Donuts and local franchise Purple Square Management showed their gratitude to servicemen and women by presenting the USO with a check for $35,000.

The donation stems from Dunkin’s 10-day program, September 1st through September 11th. Customers ordering their coffee or donut were encouraged to donate between $1 to $5 towards the USO. Proceeds from the partnership will go towards the USO programs, in Northwest Florida, that support service members and their families in our area or abroad.

Dunkin has earned a No. #1 ranking for customer loyalty in the coffee company by Brand Keys for 15 years in the running. Not only working hard for customer loyalty but also working with the community.

The USO strengthens America’s military service members by keeping them connected to family, home and country, throughout their service to the nation. The USO is a private nonprofit organization, not a government agency.

Erin Sheerin, Director of communications and culture from Purple Square Management, said that “with the events and what’s happening around our world, and with 9-11, we decided that the USO was the right choice for Dunkin to get involved with.”

Erin also said that “the proceeds will be given to Northwest Florida families, local men, and women who are in the military supporting them for various causes.”

“The fact that we could serve those who serve is so important but we couldn’t do it without the community so we thank you very much,” USO Northwest Florida executive director Dana Cervantes, said.

