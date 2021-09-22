Advertisement

First time event coming to Bay Point Gulf Club

By Sam Martello
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 10:15 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Raise a glass! Oktoberfest is here!

What better way to kick off fall than with an Oktoberfest celebration at the Bay Point Golf Club. On Friday, September 24th, from 5:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., event-goers can enjoy German music, German food, and of course German beverages.

This first annual Bay Point Oktoberfest is open to the public. Guests can purchase tickets at Bay Point at the time of the event. There is no pre-sale.

To hear more about the fun-filled evening, you can watch Sam’s full interview above.

