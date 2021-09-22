Irreverent Warriors brings Silkies Hike for veterans, military members to Fort Walton Beach

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - If you’re looking for something to do this weekend, over in Fort Walton Beach there’s an exciting event you can check out.

Irreverent Warriors is an organization that’s putting on a military and veteran support event.

Vice President and COO Nate McDonald said the organization’s mission is to bring veterans together by using humor and camaraderie to improve mental health and prevent veteran suicide.

The two-day event will take place at The Island - Hotel by RL.

Friday night will kick things off with a Meet and Greet from 5:00-10:00 p.m. in the Aruba Ballroom of The Island. Meet and Greet is open to supporters, sponsors, and volunteers. McDonald said is a great opportunity to meet some military and veterans as well as a few of the sponsors that helped to make this event happen.

There will also be free food, private bars open to purchase drinks, and event merchandise for sale.

On Saturday, the main event called the Silkies Hike will take place. Registration starts at 8:30 a.m. in the front parking lot of The Island. The actual hike is exclusively for military and veterans to participate in.

McDonald said they’ll walk a total of eight miles over the course of the day. There will be stops every one to two miles; there will also be free food, fellowship, and rest.

After the hike, there will be a cool-down at Tripp Tide Bar at The Island with ice-cold drinks only hundreds of feet from the white sand beach of Okaloosa Island.

For more information and to sign up as a participant or a volunteer, click here.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.