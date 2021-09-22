Advertisement

Liberty Co. man accused of stealing $300K in rare coins

By WCTV Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 11:41 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRISTOL, Fla. (WCTV) - Liberty County sheriff’s deputies say they’ve recovered $300,000 in rare silver and gold coins stolen from an elderly victim’s home.

The victim came home on Sept. 8 to find someone had broken into their house and taken “their life savings:” the coins, along with $6,000 cash.

Investigators say Joshua Adkins carried out the theft. Adkins had been working for the victim doing odd jobs around the house.

The suspect was tracked down Monday in a car that deputies say he recently bought, paying cash.

Investigators say Adkins confessed to the theft, and lead them to a swamp/creek area where he had buried the rare coins.

Adkins faces charges including burglary, grand theft and a probation violation.

Deputies say the rare coins are now in a safety deposit box.

