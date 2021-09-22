Lynn Haven Animal Control animal adoptions

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Lynn Haven Animal Control joined us in studio today to talk about animal adoptions.

Animal Control Supervisor Ramona Bibbs and Animal Control Supervisor Courtney Turner spoke with us on what you need to know before adopting an animal as well as how you can adopt from their shelter.

To find out more information on animal adoptions through the Lynn Haven Animal Control, click the video attached to this web article.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.