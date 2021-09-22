Advertisement

Lynn Haven Animal Control animal adoptions

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 2:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Lynn Haven Animal Control joined us in studio today to talk about animal adoptions.

Animal Control Supervisor Ramona Bibbs and Animal Control Supervisor Courtney Turner spoke with us on what you need to know before adopting an animal as well as how you can adopt from their shelter.

To find out more information on animal adoptions through the Lynn Haven Animal Control, click the video attached to this web article.

