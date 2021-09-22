Advertisement

Motorcycle crash leaves one critically injured in Bay County

A man was taken to the hospital with critical injuries after a car crash around 7 p.m. Tuesday.
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 9:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A man was taken to the hospital with critical injuries after a car crash around 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Florida Highway Patrol officials said a sedan was traveling northbound on U.S. 231 and got in the left turning lane near East Avenue. A motorcycle was reportedly going south in the same area. Officials said the sedan turned left onto East Avenue, cutting off the motorcycle.

The motorcycle hit the car and the driver, a 36-year-old man from Youngstown, was taken to a local hospital. The people in the sedan were not injured.

