Protecting your kids and their internet usage

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The internet can have many trends, some of which can be harmless. But others can be destructive and dangerous for kids.

One social media trend called devious licks encouraged students to vandalize their school bathrooms. It’s an issue we’ve seen in our local schools. Trends like this endanger your child’s physical health but can also lead to major financial and legal consequences.

Panama City Beach Police Chief J.R. Talamantez was in our studio with details on how we can keep our kids safe while they surf the internet. He also told us of an event he is hosting at Arnold in the auditorium on October 12th starting at 6 p.m. called Parents Against Predators. For more details click on the interview above.

