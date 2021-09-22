Advertisement

‘Sex and the City’ and ‘White Collar’ actor Willie Garson dies at 57

Willie Garson arrives at The Alliance for Children's Rights 28th Annual Dinner at The Beverly...
Willie Garson arrives at The Alliance for Children's Rights 28th Annual Dinner at The Beverly Hilton on Thursday, March 5, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif.(Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP)
By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 9:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Willie Garson, best known his roles in “Sex and the City” and “White Collar” has died at 57, Variety reported Tuesday.

Garson’s son, Nathan, paid tribute to his father on Instagram.

“Rest In Peace and I’m so glad you got to share all your adventures with me and were able to accomplish so much. I’m so proud of you,” he wrote in the post.

Garson portrayed Stanford Blatch on the popular series “Sex and the City.” He reprised his role in the films “Sex and the City” and “Sex and the City 2,” and had recently been filming HBO Max’s upcoming revival series, “And Just Like That.”

Garson also portrayed Mozzie in “White Collar” from 2009 to 2014. He also played Ralph in “Little Manhattan,” Gerald Hirsch in the reboot of “Hawaii Five-0,” and Henry Coffield on “NYPD Blue.”

Garson also had roles in “Cheers,” “Family Ties,” “The X-Files,” “Twin Peaks,” “Quantum, Leap,” “Monk,” “Ally McBeal” and “Friends.”

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Port, Florida, resident Brian Laundrie talks with Moab, Utah police officers as they...
UPDATE: ‘Nothing of note’ found after report of possible Brian Laundrie sighting
Extensive research done by the city shows the offshore outfalls at the Calypso Towers and...
The Front Beach Road Offshore Outfall project sparks controversy
BCSO searching for 9 year old swimmer last seen in the Gulf.
BCSO recovers two swimmers in the Gulf
This year’s theme is “The Walking Dead,” and this spooky season, the display is built with...
Panama City Halloween display built with Hurricane Michael debris
Crestview Police Department investigating a homicide.
Crestview Police Department investigating homicide

Latest News

A family in Crestview is searching for a cure after their young daughter was diagnosed with a...
Family Raises Money for Daughter Dealing with Rare Genetic Disorder
Florida has a new surgeon general. Governor Ron DeSantis today named Dr. Joseph Ladapo to be...
New Florida Surgeon General
In Downtown Panama City residents can soon expect to see some major changes to Harrison Avenue.
City of Panama City Looks to Improve Downtown Area
FILE - In this Tuesday, June 4, 2019 file photo, a Planned Parenthood clinic is seen in St....
Down syndrome issue at center of Missouri abortion law case
Beach officials want you to know that's the *only beach where dogs are allowed, and you will be...
Dog Beach Rules