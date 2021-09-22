Advertisement

Walton County is planting the seeds of economic growth with the Highway 331 Project

Groundbreaking ceremony in DeFuniak Springs for sewer and water infrastructure along Highway 331
By Natalie Williams
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 7:05 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Tuesday morning Walton County was churning up dirt to plant the seeds of economic growth.

“We are looking forward to year after year continued growth, continued prosperity, and more importantly, the ability to develop all the way across the south of I-10 for four miles,” Walton County EDA Executive Director Bill Imfeld said.

County officials held a groundbreaking ceremony off of Highway 331 in DeFuniak Springs for the installation of water and sewer infrastructure needed to support the new Northwest Florida Industrial Park at Woodlawn.

“It is great for this county, moving forward with this city with the water project, water and sewer project is the first step of cleaning the area up and making sure everything goes in the right direction,” Walton County District 4 Commissioner Trey Nick said.

Imfeld says Highway 331 has been an economic desert for too long, but that is expected to change with the project.

“This $4.7 million project, which was a combination of Triumph Gulf Coast money and RESTORE Act money, is going to enable all kinds of growth along this area, especially at the old Veteran’s Lodge area and the Bay Springs area and in our new industrial park right here which is the Woodlawn Industrial Park,” Imfeld said.

300 acres, which the county is hoping will serve as a catalyst for expansion for the city of DeFuniak Springs and the entire county.

“We have already sold three parcels of land to companies that are going to be doing some manufacturing, some high skilled stuff, and some high tech stuff,” Imfeld said.

Imfeld says it will take some time to get there but when the industrial park is fully developed, he expects around 1,000 jobs to come from it.

