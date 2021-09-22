Wednesday Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Wednesday morning everyone and welcome to the first day of fall!

It officially starts at 2:20pmCDT when the sun will be directly over the equator moving from the Northern Hemisphere to the Southern Hemisphere, or the fall equinox. We won’t quite feel like it this morning, however...

We have a similar start to what we saw yesterday morning with the warm waters of the Gulf helping to foster development of some scattered showers near the coast. We’re also warm and humid out the door this morning in the 70s. Highs today top out in the mid 80s and with high humidity it’ll feel more like the 90s. But all of that changes after today!

A cold front is on the way for the afternoon in NWFL. It’ll create some scattered storms, largely around the Hwy231 corridor and to the southeast as timing of the front into the peak of daytime heating will place it somewhere near the highway, bisecting the Panhandle. As the front moves through, it’ll push the storms out to our southeast by this evening.

Some this evening, especially along I-10, will get to feel some of the fall air on the way for the next several days early. Most everyone will have to wait until overnight for the drier, less humid, and cooler air to move in. But by Thursday morning we’ll have lows in the mid to upper 50s away from the coast, beaches even drop into the low 60s!

Skies will turn sunny for the rest of the week with very tolerable highs in the upper 70s near 80 degrees. It’ll even stick around for the weekend...Enjoy!!!

Bottom Line...

For today, partly sunny skies today with a few scattered storms along the coast in the morning(PC to Apalach), then a few scattered storms possible in the afternoon(around Hwy231 and to the southeast). Highs today reach the mid to upper 80s with feels like temperatures in the 90s. Your 7 Day Forecast has a wonderful fall feel ahead for the first full day of fall on Thursday!

