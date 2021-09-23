Advertisement

Airport officials say they are expanding the ECP airport

ECP finishing roundabout
(Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport)
By Jacquelyn Kisic
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 9:08 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

Record-breaking numbers are soaring into Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport.

Now the airport is looking to expand.

More people flying in means less room at our local airport.

“The terminal is packed. When the airport was developed, it was developed to hold regional jets. We no longer have regional jets, we almost have all full-size jets which is putting a lot of pressure on the spacing,” said Glen McDonald chairman of the airport authority board.

But the board of Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport has a plan.

According to the executive director, Parker Mcclellan, the airport’s mission is to create comfort and safety for passengers.

That’s why it is expanding.

“It’s about the passengers so what we’re trying to do is trying to create some hold rooms, some conditional concession space, additional restrooms, all those benefit things benefit the comfort of the traveling public, and that’s what we’re trying to do,” said McClellan.

Plans are in the works to start within the next 12 months. They will be expanding the terminal, as well as building a skyway bridge and a roundabout at the front entrance of the airport.

It’s an expansion that needs to happen fast because the crowds show no sign of slowing down.

“We’re putting in the books over one point four million passengers this year at our airport which is pushing us to expand under our current rooftop,” said McDonald.

An expansion that is needed, to meet the needs of a fast-growing community.

