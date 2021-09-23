Advertisement

Central Panhandle Fair in Bay County canceled

This will make the third year, the Central Panhandle Fair in Bay County will not go on.
By Tony Reese
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 7:52 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Don’t come one, don’t come all, the show will not go on, well not this year.

Officials say the fair will however return in October 2022.

The fairgrounds are also being renovated following the removal of FEMA Trailers placed on the property after Hurricane Michael.

Officials with the fair do say the Ferris Wheel, funnel cakes and other favorite rides and attractions will be back next year.

