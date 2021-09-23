Advertisement

Front Beach Road crosswalks are getting revamped

The city plans to add flashing lights and a fresh coat of bright paint.
The city plans to add flashing lights and a fresh coat of bright paint.
By Katie Bente
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 5:42 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Panama City Beach city leaders are pushing for pedestrian safety and they’re starting with updating the crosswalks.

Nearly a dozen crosswalks along Front Beach Road will soon be revamped. The city plans to add flashing lights and a fresh coat of bright paint.

The goal is to reduce the risk of pedestrian-involved accidents.

The project will run from Lullwater Beach Condominiums through the Bid-a-wee Beach area. But city officials said they hope this is just the beginning.

“You know intelligent crosswalks and light posts that people can use and press buttons, lights flash up and anything we can possibly do to make it safer for people to cross Front Beach Road,” Panama City Beach city councilman Michael Jarman said.

At Thursday’s council meeting, city leaders voted to move forward with the project, costing roughly $270 million.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

