Advertisement

Gator relocated after getting stuck in Florida storm drain

The Palm Bay Police Department posted this photo.
The Palm Bay Police Department posted this photo.(Palm Bay Police Department)
By ABC7 Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 1:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PALM BAY, Fla. (WWSB/Gray News) - The Palm Bay Police Department recently got a great photo when responding to a call about an alligator wedged in a storm drain.

“When you’re just trying to take a normal sewer selfie and you get photobombed…..(At least he smiled 😬),” an officer posted on Facebook.

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officers were brought in to safely relocate the gator, WWSB-TV reported.

“No animals (or officers) were harmed in the making of this photo. #YesItsReal #WelcomeToFlorida,” the Facebook post added.

Copyright 2021 WWSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Okaloosa County Sheriff’s deputies actively searched for Brian Laundrie Tuesday morning after a...
Viral Facebook post sparks a search for Brian Laundrie in Okaloosa County
North Port, Florida, resident Brian Laundrie talks with Moab, Utah police officers as they...
UPDATE: ‘Nothing of note’ found after report of possible Brian Laundrie sighting
There are no "ruff" days at one Panama City Beach, unless you step over the line.
Dog Beach rules not being followed leads to more citations
Vaughan says it has been detected in the Gulf along the Panhandle.
Red Tide detected in the Gulf along the Panhandle
A man was taken to the hospital with critical injuries after a car crash around 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Motorcycle crash leaves one critically injured in Bay County

Latest News

The decision is a damaging and disheartening setback for President Joe Biden, congressional...
Top Dems: We have framework to pay for $3.5T bill; no detail
In this courtroom sketch, R. Kelly, center, sits with his defense attorneys Thomas Farinella,...
Jury urged to make R. Kelly pay for his alleged sex crimes
The Malvern Police Department requested the activation of an Arkansas Amber Alert in Arkansas...
Amber Alert issued for missing brother and sister in Arkansas
Our crime and safety consultant Paul Vecker joined us in studio to talk about teens and...
Teens & technology: What parents need to know
Flames lick up a tree as the Windy Fire burns in the Trail of 100 Giants grove in Sequoia...
New wildfire prompts evacuations in Northern California