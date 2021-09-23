Panama City woman accused of selling dead roommate’s property

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A local woman is facing charges after allegedly trying to sell four guns and ammunition that belonged to her dead roommate.

According to Panama City Police, a woman complained to a pawn shop that her father’s belongings had been pawned. Officials said that tip led them to identify the woman’s late father’s former roommate, 47-year-old Dawn Shanahan, as a suspect.

Officials say after investigating, they found Shanahan agreed to sell four different guns and nearly 300 rounds of ammunition for $500. Officials said Shanahan was not named in the man’s will, therefore had no right to sell the property.

She’s facing multiple charges including grand theft of a firearm and dealing in stolen property, and was booked into the Bay County Jail.

