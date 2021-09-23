PCB Sports Complex brings in big bucks

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Panama City Beach Sports Complex brought in some big crowds over the summer, and with that, some big bucks, too.

According to officials with the complex, it brought in an estimated $50 million to the local economy.

From April to July, it hosted 20 tournaments, bringing in more than 1,300 teams, 19,000 players, and more than 60,000 tournament visitors.

This is only its second year of operation.

