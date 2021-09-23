Red Tide detected in the Gulf along the Panhandle

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Red tide occurs when colonies of algae grow out of control and produce harmful effects to fish, mammals, birds, and even humans.

“It’s an algae bloom, usually because of an overabundance of nutrients and fertilizers runoff,” Beach Safety Director David Vaughan said.

Vaughan also said it’s been detected in the Gulf along the Panhandle.

“When we started seeing it on Saturday it was just a taste in the air and some people let me know hey it is here, we aren’t sure how prevalent it is yet, and over the course of the last three days its become obvious that it is here,” Vaughan said.

Obvious because there have been area reports of fish killed possibly because of red tide, as well as reports of respiratory irritation in humans.

Vaughan said red tide is like “sea allergies”. It may only affect some people but those who are affected by it could experience coughing, sneezing, and teary eyes.

“For those people who have underlying health conditions that involve respiratory illnesses or autoimmune deficiencies your body can have a typically an allergic-type reaction to it, so for some people it is just a mild annoyance something that they will put up with for other people it can be quite a serious event,” Vaughan said.

If you are experiencing any reaction from it officials say it’s best to keep your distance from the beach as best you can.

Officials add there really is no telling if the red tide here will get worse or how long it will be in the area.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.