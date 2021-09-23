Advertisement

Still no medical marijuana license for Black farmers

Because of a delay in issuing a Black farmer a medical marijuana license, lawmakers worry of a...
Because of a delay in issuing a Black farmer a medical marijuana license, lawmakers worry of a disadvantage.(Cordell Wright)
By Jake Stofan
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 3:58 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CAPITOL NEWS SERVICE) - The Department of Health is under fire because it has still not issued a medical marijuana license to a Black farmer. Lawmakers grilled the department to find out what is responsible for the delay on Thursday.

When the Legislature passed its medical marijuana law in 2017, one grower’s license was reserved for a Black farmer.

“So that the medical marijuana licenses in our state would have equity,” said State Senator Darryl Rouson.

Senator Rouson called the Department of Health before the Senate Agriculture Committee to explain why the Black farmer’s license isn’t among the 22 that have already been issued.

“Years have passed since this Legislature spoke,” said Rouson.

The department blamed the delay on a lawsuit challenging the state’s seed-to-sale requirement for license holders. The State Supreme Court finally ruled in the State’s favor in May of this year.

“We are working quickly and anticipate moving forward with the Pigford MMTC licensing process in the coming weeks,” said Christopher Ferguson, Director of the Office of Medical Marijuana Use.

Senator Perry Thurston wasn’t satisfied with the excuse.

“The one entity that we designated to participate has been denied the ability to participate and the denial has nothing to do with them,” said Thurston.

Thurston and Rouson both said they worry that because of the delay when a license is finally issued, the Black farmer who gets it will be starting off with a severe disadvantage.

“Talk about insult to injury,” said Thurston.

Senator Rouson is hopeful the department will move hastily going forward.

“And we’re going to stay on top of this. I’m going to work with leadership to make sure this gets done,” said Rouson.

The department’s timeline of weeks to months is just to get an application process in place. Nothing was mentioned about a timeline to actually get a license issued in Thursday’s meeting. The department did tell lawmakers that the license meant for a Black farmer would be issued before the other 18 that are currently available.

Most Read

Okaloosa County Sheriff’s deputies actively searched for Brian Laundrie Tuesday morning after a...
Viral Facebook post sparks a search for Brian Laundrie in Okaloosa County
North Port, Florida, resident Brian Laundrie talks with Moab, Utah police officers as they...
UPDATE: ‘Nothing of note’ found after report of possible Brian Laundrie sighting
There are no "ruff" days at one Panama City Beach, unless you step over the line.
Dog Beach rules not being followed leads to more citations
Vaughan says it has been detected in the Gulf along the Panhandle.
Red Tide detected in the Gulf along the Panhandle
A man was taken to the hospital with critical injuries after a car crash around 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Motorcycle crash leaves one critically injured in Bay County

Latest News

The Florida Legislature is going through the process of redistricting.
Legislative map drawing underway
Our crime and safety consultant Paul Vecker joined us in studio to talk about teens and...
Teens & technology: What parents need to know
Our crime and safety consultant Paul Vecker joined us in studio to talk about teens and...
Paul Vecker interview
Officials have confirmed the identities of two swimmers who drowned over the weekend.
Weekend drowning victims identified