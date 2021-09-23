Advertisement

Thursday Evening Forecast

The cooler weather continues
By Chris Smith
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 6:47 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - In the wake of Wednesday’s cold front we continue to enjoy less humid and cooler weather over Northwest Florida. For tonight skies will be clear and we will see low in the low to mid 50s inland w/upper 50s to near 60 at the coast. Friday will bring another nice and sunny day with highs near 80. Winds will be NE at 5-10 mph. Over the weekend the pleasant weather continues with a slight uptick in the temperatures and humidity, but even so we should remain at to below average temperatures wise. The humidity continues to increase next week, but the forecast remains dry through at least next Thursday.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

