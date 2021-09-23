Thursday Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Thursday morning everyone!

It’s a clear start on satellite and radar with just a few clouds over Franklin County to the Southeast as our cold front continues to move out. A slightly breezy northerly wind has ushered in a much cooler and drier feel this morning behind the cold front!

Temperatures are dipping into the 50s inland to low 60s on the coast. Some may even want to grab a light jacket if you’re susceptible to feeling chilly.

Even with full on sunshine today, we’ll only slowly warm through the 60s this morning, eventually reaching the low 70s by lunch. Highs today do top out in the upper 70s by mid afternoon. Yet that’s about 5-8° cooler than our seasonal average. Under the sunshine and as temperatures move into the 70s by midday you’ll be able to shed any extra layers and soak up this wonderful fall feel.

We’ll see it stick around as the slightly breezy northerly winds back off some tonight but remain out of the north. That will draw temperatures down into the widespread 50s by tomorrow morning.

With plenty of sunshine in the days ahead, we’ll be able to moderate this air mass and see our afternoons warm up some. Highs on Friday reach the low 80s, and we’ll return to the more seasonal mid 80s by the weekend.

Bottom Line...

For today, sunny skies and slightly breezy with temperatures eventually topping out in the upper 70s. Your 7 Day Forecast brings another cool morning in for Friday before afternoon temperatures begin to rebound back into the 80s into the weekend.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.