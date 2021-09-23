Wednesday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A cold front pushed across the panhandle today allowing for cooler, drier air to begin to filter into NW Florida. For tonight winds will be northerly at 10 mph and that will bring dew points in the 50s into our area. By Thursday morning lows will be in the mid 50s inland w/low 60s at the coast. On Thursday highs will reach the upper 70s under sunny skies. Winds will be north at 10 mph. The temperatures will fall into the 50s area wide by Friday morning. The nice, less humid weather lasts through the weekend, but the muggies will slowly return next week. Right now the next 7 days are expected to be dry.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

