Advertisement

Wednesday Evening Forecast

Cooler, less humid air is on the way
By Chris Smith
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 7:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A cold front pushed across the panhandle today allowing for cooler, drier air to begin to filter into NW Florida. For tonight winds will be northerly at 10 mph and that will bring dew points in the 50s into our area. By Thursday morning lows will be in the mid 50s inland w/low 60s at the coast. On Thursday highs will reach the upper 70s under sunny skies. Winds will be north at 10 mph. The temperatures will fall into the 50s area wide by Friday morning. The nice, less humid weather lasts through the weekend, but the muggies will slowly return next week. Right now the next 7 days are expected to be dry.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Okaloosa County Sheriff’s deputies actively searched for Brian Laundrie Tuesday morning after a...
Viral Facebook post sparks a search for Brian Laundrie in Okaloosa County
North Port, Florida, resident Brian Laundrie talks with Moab, Utah police officers as they...
UPDATE: ‘Nothing of note’ found after report of possible Brian Laundrie sighting
Extensive research done by the city shows the offshore outfalls at the Calypso Towers and...
The Front Beach Road Offshore Outfall project sparks controversy
According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a 35-year-old male was found underwater near the...
A body found inside a car underwater
A man was taken to the hospital with critical injuries after a car crash around 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Motorcycle crash leaves one critically injured in Bay County

Latest News

Cooler, less humid air is moving into the panhandle.
Wednesday Evening Forecast
Meteorologist Ryan Michaels says we'll still feel warm and humid today.
Wednesday Forecast
Cooler, less humid air is on the way to the panhandle.
Tuesday Evening Forecast
Meteorologist Ryan Michaels showing this morning's radar and spotty showers for the coast.
Tuesday Forecast