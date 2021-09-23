Advertisement

Weekend drowning victims identified

Officials have confirmed the identities of two swimmers who drowned over the weekend.
Officials have confirmed the identities of two swimmers who drowned over the weekend.(Allison Baker)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 11:44 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - UPDATE: 9/23/21 11:41 a.m.:

Officials with the District 14 Medical Examiner’s Office have confirmed the identities of the two people who drowned in Bay County over the weekend as 28-year-old Naikel Bass and 9-year-old Kayden Evans.

UPDATE: 9/19/21 12:46 p.m.

According to the Bay County Sheriff’s Office, the body of the missing 9-year-old boy has been recovered.

The Bay County Sheriff’s Office said they responded to a call of two missing swimmers around 6:30 p.m on Saturday.

Officials told NewsChannel 7 that a 28-year-old male and 9-year-old male were last seen in the water near the 19900 block of Front Beach Road behind Harbour Arms Condominiums.

Around 7:30 p.m. sheriff’s deputies said they recovered the body of the 28-year-old. Authorities said they performed CPR but the male was pronounced dead on the scene.

Authorities say they are now continuing their search for the 9-year-old who was last seen wearing a green bathing suit.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission, Coast Guard, and the Panama City Beach Police Department are assisting in the search efforts.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Okaloosa County Sheriff’s deputies actively searched for Brian Laundrie Tuesday morning after a...
Viral Facebook post sparks a search for Brian Laundrie in Okaloosa County
North Port, Florida, resident Brian Laundrie talks with Moab, Utah police officers as they...
UPDATE: ‘Nothing of note’ found after report of possible Brian Laundrie sighting
There are no "ruff" days at one Panama City Beach, unless you step over the line.
Dog Beach rules not being followed leads to more citations
Vaughan says it has been detected in the Gulf along the Panhandle.
Red Tide detected in the Gulf along the Panhandle
A man was taken to the hospital with critical injuries after a car crash around 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Motorcycle crash leaves one critically injured in Bay County

Latest News

A local woman is facing charges after allegedly trying to sell four guns and ammunition that...
Panama City woman accused of selling dead roommate’s property
CPAR helps Ida Victims
CPAR helps Ida Victims
The Panama City Beach Sports Complex brought in some big crowds over the summer, and with that,...
PCB Sports Complex brings in big bucks
BDS has new COVID rules.
BDS COVID Changes