Advance Washington County still seeking signatures to put alcohol sales on ballot

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Washington County is one of just three dry counties left in the state of Florida. One organization, Advance Washington County, wants to change that, so they created a petition.

“So that we can get a ballot that, number one, would allow Washington County to become a wet county,” President of Advance Washington County Brandon Lovering said.

The organization sent the petition to all registered voters in Washington County to sign and return if they want a chance to vote on legalizing the sale of alcohol in the county.

Now, with only three weeks left to sign the petition, Advance Washington County is still about 1000 signatures from getting the right to sell alcohol on the ballot. Officials say they aren’t sure why things are moving so slowly.

Some residents say they do, in fact, know why people aren’t supporting this issue.

“I don’t see the benefit, I’m against it for that reason,” Pastor of Blue Lake Baptist Church Rich Smelser said. “I’m against it on a personal level because I’ve seen the impact of alcohol and liquor on our family. It’s a very powerful drug.”

While others we spoke to in previous interviews say they do support this.

“Personally I am for it just because our money can stay in the county instead of going out, it’s that simple,” Owner of BJ’s Grill Brandon Tompkins said.

Although Advance Washington County is a long way from their goal, officials say they’re still hoping they’ll get enough signatures.

Any registered voters in Washington County who received a petition in the mail have until Oct. 15 to sign the petition, if they so choose.

