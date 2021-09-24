City of Lynn Haven kicks off annual Fall Concert Series

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - One fall event that hasn’t been canceled kicked off Thursday. Residents of Lynn Haven turned out by the dozens to attend the annual Fall Concert Series.

Families packed into Sharon Sheffield Park to hear an assortment of tunes under the stars provided by Kevin Jacobs Band.

From a live band to a variety of food trucks, there was something for all ages available during the event. For concert-goer Caden Crawford, it felt good to be out and about catching some tunes.

”Just the nice cool weather, and the live music. It’s nice out here,” Crawford said.

The series will run every Thursday until October 28th from 6-8 p.m. The event will feature local and regional bands, including Kevin Jacobs Band, True Soul, Few Miles South, and Kelly and The Healers Band, among others. Food trucks will also be available.

For more information on the events, visit the city’s Facebook page or website.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.