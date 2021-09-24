Emergency services in Walton County are responding to the areas growth

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Emergency services in Walton County are beefing up their resources as the area is seeing a massive influx of tourists and new residents.

“As the city grows, the fire department has to keep up with that. and we will be putting plans in place to make that growth happen,” DeFuniak Springs Fire Department Fire Chief Ross Sheffield said.

DeFuniak Springs Fire Department just purchased a $52,000 compressor to refill their air tanks.

“When we get back we can just open it up, hook it up, fill it up and within 10 or 15 minutes we are back in service,” Chief Sheffield said.

And to help the department respond to emergencies even faster. Chief Sheffield says they’re also in the process of looking for land to build a new station on the south side of the city.

While Defuniak Springs Fire Department is getting new equipment and has plans for expansion. South Walton Fire District is in the process of hiring some new employees.

“We are hiring 6 additional firefighters but that is going to be more because we have personnel that is retiring so we have to fill those spots,” South Walton Fire District Fire Marshal Sammy Sanchez said.

Along with the firefighters they are also planning to hire an administrative assistant as well as a maintenance facility director.

South Walton Fire District also looking to expand and add on another station in the Watersound North area.

“Again to keep up with the growth, we have certain areas in South Walton that are all of the sudden just taking off and we need to be able to overlap that coverage,” Sanchez said.

It is only a matter of time before more fire stations will be popping up in Walton County. The number one priority is always to keep the residents and visitors safe.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.