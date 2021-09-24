Advertisement

Fall fashions for the upcoming season

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 7:37 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Ashley McDaniel, a stylist with Plum Delightful in Panama City, joined us in studio Friday morning to talk about fall fashions.

With the weather getting cooler, Ashley said muted colors are good to pair with some wide-legged jeans. Ashley also said booties would be a good thing to complete your outfit for the chilly weather.

You can see the rest of her fall fashion recommendations by clicking the video above.

