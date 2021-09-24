Former Lynn Haven City Attorney pleas guilty to fraud charges

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Lynn Haven’s former city attorney has pleaded guilty to fraud charges.

According to federal court paperwork, Joseph Adam Albritton agreed to a plea deal. It shows he pleaded guilty to wire fraud and honest service to wire fraud, and the government would drop the other charges he was facing.

Both Albritton and former Lynn Haven Mayor Margo Anderson were indicted on federal fraud charges related to Hurricane Michael debris clean-up in August 2020. Later that month, Albritton pleaded not guilty to 64 charges, which included attempt and conspiracy to commit mail fraud and fraud by wire, radio, or television.

Albritton faces a maximum term of 20 years in prison, three years of supervised release, a $250,000 fine, and $100 special monetary assessment, as to each count.

Sentencing is scheduled for December 10, 2021, in Tallahassee.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.