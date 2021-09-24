Advertisement

Forrest Hill Cemetery Flooding

Caskets reemerge as cemetery floods.
Caskets reemerge as cemetery floods.(WJHG)
By Jenny Brown
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 8:03 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
PORT ST. JOE, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

Recent flooding at Forrest Hill Cemetery in Port St. Joe has caused a few graves to reemerge from the ground and residents with family members buried there say they’re concerned.

“With all the rains we’ve had here lately the grounds are saturated so it’s gonna hold the water,” Port St. Joe resident Eddie Fields said.

Fields said he and other residents with family members buried in the cemetery are concerned for the care of their loved ones’ memorials when the next big rain event occurs.

“I wouldn’t want a family member or anyone like that, so I decided to ride around the cemetery and I saw quite a bit of flooding on one side and it made me think...something needed to be done,” Fields said.

The flooding at the cemetery has had a personal impact on him because he has family that’s buried here too.

“We need to pump the water off those graves, given it’s those people’s last time here, you know...just giving them some respect,” Fields said.

The residents are hoping the city can find ways to mitigate this issue so that the memory of their loved ones can be preserved.

City Manager Jim Anderson said the city standard for vaults is 8 inches. They have contacted the family of the vault that was reemerged by the flooding and that family is getting a vault company to come out and set the grave back in place. Anderson mentioned they have looked at the ground levels at the cemetery and will continue to work on ways they can resolve the flooding issue.

