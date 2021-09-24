Advertisement

Friday Forecast

By Ryan Michaels
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 7:47 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Friday morning everyone!

It’s another gorgeous morning with clear skies and plenty of sunshine heading your way for the Morning Drive. We’re waking up cool and comfy once again. In fact, some are a few degrees cooler this morning than compared to yesterday. So if you felt chilly out the doors yesterday morning, then you may want a light jacket for today.

Temperatures are starting out in the 50s for most of the Panhandle, exception being the beaches. We’ll slowly warm up once again this morning under the beautiful sunshine. Temperatures reach the 70s after 10 or 11am, and highs today top out a degree or two higher than yesterday. Most will be able to top out near 80 or in the low 80s around 3pm today. The great news is we’ll see this less humid air mass make those 80s feel downright comfortable this afternoon, and it sticks around for a majority of the weekend.

The drier air will help foster cool mornings with lows near 60 Saturday and Sunday. Mainly sunny skies will warm temperatures up a few more degrees into the mid 80s over the weekend. But once again, with the lower humidity, those mid 80s will feel pleasantly warm.

We don’t see much rain in sight through next week either!

Bottom Line...

For today, abundant sunshine, low humidity, and tolerable warmth with highs near 80 in the afternoon. Your 7 Day Forecast has a beautiful fall-like weekend ahead with cool mornings and tolerable warmth in the afternoons under plenty of sunshine.

