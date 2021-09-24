Panama City Police locate sexual battery suspect

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - UPDATE: 9/24/21 4:24 p.m.

The Panama City Police Department has located a man wanted for lewd or lascivious battery on a minor.

According to PCPD, 62-year-old, Darrell Frazier Jr. was charged with lewd crimes that date back to August.

Authorities tell NewsChannel 7, Frazier was arrested and booked into the Bay County Jail.

Police are searching for a man wanted in a sexual battery case.

Panama City Police say Darrell Frazier, Jr., 62, is a suspect in an ongoing investigation of sexual battery. They say Fraizer has been seen driving a black Chevy Silverado pickup truck.

If you have any info on Frazier’s whereabouts, contact the Panama City Police Department at 850-872-3100 or report anonymously using the Panama City PD Tip411 app.

