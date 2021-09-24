Panama City Police search for sexual battery suspect

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Police are searching for a man wanted in a sexual battery case.

Panama City Police say Darrell Frazier, Jr., 62, is a suspect in an ongoing investigation of sexual battery. They say Fraizer has been seen driving a black Chevy Silverado pickup truck.

If you have any info on Fraziers whereabouts, contact the Panama City Police Department at 850-872-3100 or report anonymously using the Panama City PD Tip411 app.

