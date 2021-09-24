PCB’s Fall tourism expected to carry on from summer season numbers

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Millions of dollars flowed into Panama City Beach thanks to the summer season breaking record tourism numbers. But will that momentum carry over into the fall season, especially with so many events being postponed due to COVID?

Even with major events like Gulf Coast Jam and Sandjam being postponed due to COVID, the tourism numbers still aren’t expected to “fall” this fall season. In fact, the numbers we’ve seen so far and the projections from the Tourist Development Council show fall will be just as strong as the summer season.

In a destination that caters to tourism year-round, some might say fall is the best season on the world’s most beautiful beaches.

“It’s such a great time to visit the destination during the fall season. The weather is beautiful, the water is beautiful, and we do still have events going on,” Visit Panama City Beach’s P.R. Manager Lacee Rudd said.

COVID might have canceled those major fall events in Panama City Beach, but it’s not expected to stop people from coming.

“I really think even though these cancellations have happened, we’re still going to have crowds come out who want to be at the beach,” Coastal Casuals Manager Kylie Williamson said.

Rudd said last August tourism was up 10%, last September we were up 25%, and October was up 30%. We’re expecting to see the same trends this fall season.

“This year, year to date, based off of our numbers, we’re up 51% over last year which is amazing. We’ve had a really successful year and we see these trends continuing on to the fall season and fall travel,” said Rudd.

Trends that business workers in Pier Park said they’re welcoming with open arms.

“Our numbers still look good every day, we’re still seeing lots of tourists coming in every day,” Hy’s Toggery Owner Josh Wakstein said.

Last August through October, the TDC brought in almost seven million dollars in revenue to the beach. Revenue that’s expected to “fall” into beach business again this season.

“We’re definitely tracking a better fall this year than we’ve ever seen before,” said Wakstein.

“I think just like this year has, we’re going to keep going strong. Again if anything, it’s probably going to get busier,” said Williamson.

It’s been a busy nine months and that trend isn’t expected to “fall” anytime soon.

Rudd said there are other events people can look forward to like PCB Fishing Rodeo this weekend, Pirates of the High Seas Fest, and Beach Home for the Holidays that attract lots of tourists.

